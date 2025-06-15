Ojude Oba: How 11-year-old Hamidah Anjolaoluwa broke gender norms

By Luminous Jannamike

ELEVEN years old, Kuku Hamidah Anjolaoluwa has made history as the youngest female horse rider at the prestigious Ojude Oba festival, challenging traditional gender norms and inspiring a new generation.

Her performance at the 2025 celebration in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, captivated thousands of spectators, earning her widespread admiration and firmly establishing her as a cultural icon.

The Ojude Oba festival, an annual celebration of heritage and unity, witnessed Hamidah’s second official appearance.

This year, she delivered a stunning performance that showcased her poise, confidence, and mastery of horse riding, a skill she has honed since the age of six.

Her father, a seasoned horseman and cultural custodian, has been her mentor, guiding her journey from behind the scenes to the spotlight.

Speaking on her experience, Hamidah stated, “Ojude Oba is more than a festival to me. It’s a celebration of our heritage and unity. Riding symbolizes strength and courage. It reminds me that being a young woman doesn’t limit me, I ride to represent tradition and progress.”

Her 2025 appearance carried extra significance as she was joined by her 6-year-old brother, marking his debut ride and adding another layer of family legacy to the moment.

Also speaking, her father, Anjolaoluwa who was visibly proud, emphasized the deeper meaning behind her achievements.

“This isn’t just about riding horses. It’s about raising children who understand the richness of where they come from and are proud to represent it,” he said.

The crowd’s reaction was electrifying, with cheers, applause, and phones lifted high to capture the historic moment.

Hamidah’s story is more than a festival highlight; it’s a powerful reminder of the intersection of cultural preservation, gender empowerment, and intergenerational legacy.

Her journey began at the age of six, training diligently under her father’s guidance. In 2024, she stepped into the spotlight solo, instantly becoming a standout as the youngest female rider in the parade’s history.

This year, she returned with even greater confidence, embodying the spirit of royalty and inspiring a new generation to embrace tradition with pride and purpose.