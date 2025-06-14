Ojúdé Oba: Glo-powered festival of culture, unity, and history

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Fashion, tradition and celebrations? – all check! They were radiant, classy and spectacular. They are the Ijebus who turned up last weekend as ebullient cultural fashionistas to pay homage to their king, HRM Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State came alive with vibrant colours, culture, traditional music, and heritage as the people together with their admirers, dignitaries, entertainers, and locals converged to show loyalty, appreciation, and solidarity with the revered monarch.

The Globacom-sponsored Ojúdé Ìba festival this year, was simply awe-inspiring. It was the biggest year yet, of the century-old celebration that usually unites the Ijebu people and beyond.

Held on Sunday which was the third day after Eid al-Kabir, (Ileya) in Ogun state, the edifying festival featured different cultural age-grade groups known as ‘Regberegbe’. As usual, fashion took center stage at the festival. The Yoruba people, especially the Ijebus are known to regard clothing as a symbol of status and identity. They showcased that to the full! Each regberegbe appeared in elaborate outfits with rich fabrics mostly of beautifully designed Aso Okes with vibrant colours, showcasing their heritage. They also displayed flags and crests as they celebrated.

The occasion witnessed the Regberegbe’s colourful parade at the front of the king’s palace in a remarkable cultural outing. The almost 100 different age groups’ regalia, eminence and grandeur, eloquently spoke of a people with deep cultural roots.

The vibrant spectacle filled with history, fashion, faith, and fanfare, also witnessed processions of the Baloguns (Warriors) gallantly riding horses. The parade was more than a spectacle.

Locals fired Dane guns joyfully as they celebrated amidst excess traditional cuisines and drinks. Thanks to the telecommunications giant, Globacom which has transformed the cultural festival from a regional celebration to an international attraction, with its two decades of continued sponsorship.

In addition to the indigenes who appeared radiant in their local regalia, the festival was a spectacular convergence of scholars, tourists, and admirers from across the globe.

The Governor of Ogun State, Chief Dapo Abiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa-Musawa, as well the Olorogun Sunny Kuku, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, were in attendance in their own exquisite traditional attires. Other eminent sons and daughters of Ijebuland including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief Mrs. Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff, and member of the committee and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief Mrs. Bisi Osibogun, also graced the occasion. They were all drawn by a memorable show that united pageantry with purpose.

The 2025 edition of the cultural fiesta is proof that Ojúdé Ìba has transformed into something bigger than just a festival. It is a celebration of identity, history, unity, and resilience. Little wonder it is being considered for international recognition by UNESCO as a cultural tourism event; an elevation championed by Globacom.

‘Evening with Glo’

This year, to celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted sponsorship of the festival, Globacom introduced a consumer promo featuring Suzuki Celerio cars, tricycles, and other choice items, including power generating sets, grinding and sewing machines.

The 2025 edition of Ojude Oba festival, began on Friday night in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, with thrilling performances by Commander, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, who sang from his ageless collection, and the king of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.

The festival concluded with a session tagged, “Evening with Glo”. It was a royal banquet. And it was organised to appreciate the Ijebu community for their support for the brand for 20 years of its sponsorship of Ojude Oba festival. Guests were treated to a range of sumptuous cuisines and assorted drinks, courtesy of the telecommunications company.

Expressing delight at the success of the festival, the company stated, “We decided to bring together great sons and daughters of Ijebuland to celebrate our shared heritage, and indulge in the melodious rhythms that resonate deeply throughout Yorubaland.”

Eminent personalities, Nigerians react to the festival’s success

In his remarks during the event, Chief Dapo Abiodun, commended the Awujale for his more than 60 years of reign which he noted, has been of “purposeful leadership, progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Ijebuland and the entire Ogun State”.

Also speaking, Barrister Musa-Musawa, described the festival as an outstanding testimony of the richness of the country’s cultural diversity as well as the resilience of traditional institutions in preserving history for future generations.

Viral videos of the colourful festival have also continued to receive pleasant commentaries on social media.

On his facebook page, Dr Kizito Alakwe who witnessed the event live in Ogun State posted, “…What stood out even more was the deep historical significance of the festival. The Ojúdé Ìba festival was instituted over 150 years ago, founded by the great grandfather of the current monarch, HRM Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland. It is heartening to see that the festival not only continues to thrive but remains inclusive. The rich and the poor alike gather in celebration. In fact, during the Ileya (Eid al-Adha) season when it is held, the event becomes a social leveller, thanks in part to the fact that families prepare all year long to participate.”

Mary Atamaja reacted, “The fact that they all dressed decently is what amazes me. This is beautiful to behold!”

Yusuf Saheed wrote, “This is the best Ojude Oba video I’ve watched. Thank you for this beautiful video.”

Quadri Oluwatosin wrote, “This is elegance.”

Sherifa Balogun reacted, “Culture meets Elegance.”

Talaria Tunde wrote, “The crowd is massive.”

@tundeakinbobola101 wrote, “Great display of culture”

@chief_commander_MBE, wrote, “They should think of how to extend the venue in the future. The population keeps increasing every year “

About Ojude Oba

The Ojude Oba is a Yoruba festival held in Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria.

It is held annually on the third day after Eid al-Kabir. It is a festival whereby different cultural age groups known as regberegbe parade at the front of the king’s palace on the third day of Eid al Kabir festival popularly referred to as “Ileya” in Yoruba language.

Ojude Oba means ‘king’s fore-court’ in Yoruba language and is usually celebrated amidst pomp and pageantry by millions of people particularly Nigerians from Yoruba origin, and most especially by people of Ijebu descent across the globe. Over the years, the festival has attracted admirers from different parts of the world.

Ojude Oba which has been celebrated for more than 100 years, is one of the most glamorous cultural and spiritual festivals in Ijebuland and in Ogun State in general. It is a celebration that has traditional, cultural, religious, military and social significance.

Though deeply rooted in Yoruba and Ijebu tradition, the festival is now a global affair. Up to a million people, including Nigerians in the diaspora, attend the event annually.

One of the festival’s highlights is the parade of regberegbe, the cultural age-grade groups. These groups are known for their stunning showcase of pageantry, fashion, dance, and loyalty to the king.

Ojude Oba festival reflects religious tolerance despite its Muslim origin. It is a symbol of religious harmony as Christians, traditional worshippers, as well as tourists celebrate together.

Interestingly, it has military and historical displays as the event also features cultural warriors, including descendants of ancient warlords and traditional soldiers. This set of participants march with swords while performing gun salutes; a performance that dates back to the people’s precolonial martial heritage, reinforcing the festival’s cultural depth.

On the economy side, Ojude Oba also significantly boosts local economy and tourism. During the festival this year, hotels in the area were fully booked, while artisans, traders smiled to the bank.

