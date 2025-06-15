Ojude-Oba festival: Agura celebration with funfair

By Alade Aromashodu

The Ojude-Oba festival, a significant cultural celebration held annually in some parts of Southwest, Nigeria with peparations of the festival begin weeks in advance with various age groups and social clubs making arrangements for their participation. The festival is beyond mere entertainment and powerful unifying force for the Ijebu, bringing together families and friends from far and wide. The event provides an opportunity for the community to reflect on their achievements, embark on collective projects, and seek divine blessings for the progress of Ijebuland. It also boosts local businesses and attracts tourists from all over the world. Politicians who want the support of the Ijebu people attend the festival too.

On the day of the festival, which is always third day of Eid-el-Kabir (Muslim festival); participant gather at the palace of the king, hence they proceed to the festival grounds in a colourful procession, showcasing their cultural heritage.

Participants adorn themselves in their finest traditional attire, often featuring intricate designs and vibrant colours.

Live music and dance performances, including traditional drumming and cultural displays features during the festival.

According to Oba Ahmed Olakunle Ogunaike (Alagura of Agura 1), Ojude-Oba of Agura kingdom is an expansion of the Ijebu-Ode festival adding that: “As a progenitor of Ijebu-Ode, Agura kingdom started its annual festival, two years ago when I celebrated my 2nd year coronation . The festival is a joyous celebration of Agura culture, heritage, and showcasing the rich traditions and customs of the Agura people.

“The festival serves as an opportunity for family reunions with Agura indigenes returning to their ancestral hometown to reconnect with their roots,” he stated.

However, the roots of the Ojude-Oba festival can be traced to the 19th century when Islam was introduced to Ijebuland. This was around 1879, during the reign of Awujale Afidipote. The king allowed the new Muslim converts to practise their faith freely without persecution or interference. In gratitude, Muslims paid homage to the king for the religious freedom they enjoyed. Though the festival had its origin in Islam, it brings together people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious beliefs.“At its core, the Ojude-Oba festival is a grand homage-paying ceremony to the Awujale, the king of the Ijebu people. The earliest documented reference to the Ijebu kingdom is a Portuguese source of late 15th century context.

Various displays and activities showcase Ijebu culture. Riders demonstrate their prowess on horseback, and the regbe-regbes (age-grade groups) parade in their distinct cultural attire, while the king prays for his people.

“The Muslims in Ijebu-Ode normally join other Muslims globally to celebrate the Eid’el-Adha festival (Ileya in the Yoruba language). Sacrificial animals are slaughtered on the 10th day of Dul-Hija of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims rest the next day and then pay homage to the king, the Awujale, the third day after the festival. This still happens today.““This homage became an annual event and, eventually, the current day Ojude-Oba festival. Its name refers to the Yoruba words for the king’s palace courtyard.““What began as a tradition of the Ijebu Muslims gradually crossed religious boundaries. Christians, adherents of traditional religions and other people began to participate. It became a unifying cultural event for all Ijebu people.

Today, the festival has evolved into a grand, multi-faceted celebration combining traditional elements with modern attractions.

“An example of the traditional element is when the people prostrate themselves before the king to pay homage and pray for him. The king blesses his people in return and prays for them.““A modern element is the regbe-regbe age-grade groups appearing in uniform for their parade at the festival ground. This is a major attraction and takes place in the morning.““These groups are known for communal social development, though reinvented by the current Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. Incorporating them into the event added glamour and cultural depth.

Over 20 regbe-regbe exist in Ijebuland, both male and female. Their involvement goes beyond mere display; they are tasked with grassroots development of the Ijebu community and preservation of Ijebu customs and traditions.““The afternoon session features the highlight of the festival: the equestrian display by the Ijebu-Ode balogun (warlord) families (who were predominantly Muslims).

In the past, horse riding was not just about transport, it was also a show of wealth and status. Rich Muslims rode on their horses to pay homage to the Awujale. This has transformed into a competitive event. Balogun families now vie for recognition, focusing on their appearance, conduct, and the size of their entourage. They compete in various categories including horse decoration, equestrian skills, family costumes, and adherence to festival rules.