Oil thieves discrediting Tantita operations – IYC

… Commends FG over contract renewal

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, has expressed worry over what it described as “negative impressions created before the general public and sponsored by oil thieves in a desperate bid to discredit the excellent works of Tantita Security Service.”

This is just as the group commends the federal government for renewing the pipeline surveillance security contract, noting that considering the excellent job done by the firm in safeguarding oil facilities in the Niger Delta region within the last few years, they are touched to commend the management of Tantita for a job well done, as the company’s activities are yielding more positive results in the war against oil theft.

Spokesman of IYC Worldwide, Amb. Binebai Princewill, in a text of a press conference, said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and other critical stakeholders in the polity must know that those attacking Tantita and Tompolo are oil thieves; they are merely fighting back because it is no longer business as usual for them.

“It is no longer news that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies, is winning the war against oil theft that was rampant in our region prior to the signing of the pipeline surveillance security contract with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited by the Federal Government of Nigeria. This had gravely affected and depleted oil production, as well as damaging the Niger Delta environment.

“With the coming on board of Tantita, the story has changed for good. Today, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has increased oil production astronomically to over two million barrels per day. This is truly a significant milestone for the country’s economic fortune, as Tantita and our gallant security agencies deserve to be commended in the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw people are using this medium to appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for renewing the pipeline surveillance security contract, as this is truly one of the best decisions in the Tinubu administration.

“Tompolo and the management of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited are one of the greatest assets to the Tinubu administration. The company has invested so much in human capital development, engaging stakeholders for sustainable peace in the region, and our hitherto degraded environment due to oil spills is now clean, as aquatic lives have been restored.

“Let it be known that Tantita is not the only private security firm handling pipeline surveillance security contracts in the region. However, the name-calling of Tantita and Tompolo is becoming too much. The IYC will not allow and entertain any further attacks against Tompolo and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited from youths of other ethnic groups.

“Going forward, the IYC will also not be silent whenever any ethnic group attacks the good works of Tantita and Tompolo, who is a highly revered leader in Ijaw and the Niger Delta, We will be looking into the activities of others handling such contracts, and this we will do with every part of our being in the coming days. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.”