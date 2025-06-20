Oil marketers meet Finance minister, back FG’s downstream sector reforms

Wale Edun

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

A group of oil marketers on Friday met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun and pledged commitment to Federal Government reforms of the downstream sector.

The government had in the past two years introduced a series of reforms in the downstream sector that included the removal of subsidy on petrol and the sales of crude oil in Naira to local refineries.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga in Abuja the high-level delegation from Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, was led by Mr. Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Energy.

The group also included Yakubu Maishanu, Chairman/CEO of AYM Shafa Ltd, and Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, CEO of A.A. Rano.

The group noted that together, they supply about 20 million litres of petrol daily to the Nigerian market without fiscal burden on the government—underscoring the effectiveness of private sector-led distribution.

The statement stated that the group reaffirmed its commitment to market stability, expanded private investment, and continued support for the federal government’s reform agenda.

“Discussions focused on the visible economic impact of recent policy measures, including the successful transition away from petrol subsidies, enhanced domestic supply, improved exchange rate stability, and a notable reduction in pump prices.

“The delegation welcomed the government’s supportive policy stance and encouraged continued clarity to further strengthen investor confidence and ensure smooth market operations. They also reiterated their commitment to accelerating investment in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure, in line with national energy transition goals”, Manga added.

On his part, Finance Minister Edun commended the downstream operators for their leadership and resilience, acknowledging their critical role in ensuring energy security and supporting sustainable growth.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a stable policy environment that encourages private investment and drives inclusive development in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This engagement reflects the deepening partnership between public and private sector actors in delivering a more competitive, resilient, and forward-looking energy market for all Nigerians”, he stated.