Oil marketers call for Presidential Amnesty for artisanal refiners

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Association of Nigerian Refineries Petroleum Marketers (ANRPM) has urged the Federal Government to declare a presidential amnesty for oil thieves and pipeline vandals as part of broader efforts to boost oil production in the country.

The group proposed that the amnesty programme should be modelled after the Presidential Amnesty Programme previously extended to Niger Delta militants.

In a communiqué issued on Thursday following its Board of Trustees/National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the ANRPM called on the government to approve the establishment of mini-modular refineries, emphasizing that such refineries would help integrate the skills acquired by residents of oil-producing communities into the formal economy.

The group’s Spokesperson, Lady Judith Nwachukwu explained that the marketers strongly support the effort of the government to ensure local refining of petroleum products.

“The association advocates for stricter compliance measures, digital tracking systems, and transparent procurement processes to eliminate leakages and ensure accurate accounting of petroleum products

“ANRPM supports policies that promote local refining, reduce dependence on imports, and foster investments in infrastructure, which will ultimately reduce vulnerabilities to fraud and corruption.

“ANRPM calls on the federal government to adopt the model used in the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants and extend presidential pardon and amnesty to operators of artisanal refineries and pipeline vandals

“The association suggests establishing a presidential committee to coordinate this process, including receiving repentant illegal bunkering operators, collating their data, rehabilitation, and mapping out programs for economic reintegration. ANRPM also proposes that mini modular refineries be approved to accommodate indigenes of the affected areas”, she added.

The marketers expressed concern over the poor state of Nigerian roads, urging the government to urgently fix them to save the industry from additional costs.

“ANRPM voiced its strong support for any initiative, including the proposed 5% user’s charge on fuel pump prices, that directly and swiftly tackles the deplorable condition of Nigerian roads. However, the association emphasizes that the implementation of such a charge must be directly tied to immediate and visible action on critical road networks.

“ANRPM specifically advocates for the expedited repairs and upgrade of vital corridors crucial for the movement of petroleum products – roads like the Benin-Lokoja- Abuja expressway and the Benin-Ore-Lagos roads that are economic lifelines to this nation.

“ANRPM expressed concerns over the current state of the roads which often leads to delays, increased operational costs, frequent accidents, and substantial product losses due to fallen tankers along that route. The association insists that these routes must be prioritized for urgent intervention to mitigate ongoing challenges faced by petroleum marketers and the public”.

The marketers called on the government to explore alternative means of transportation for petroleum products.

“The association urges the federal government to explore and invest in alternative modes of conveyance, such as robust rail gauge systems which will reduce the heavy reliance on dilapidated road networks that will not only alleviate the strain on these routes but also drastically cut down on recurrent incidents like tanker accidents, thereby minimizing product losses and enhancing overall supply chain efficiency” she added.