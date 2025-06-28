Ohanaeze reiterates call for release of Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reiterated its call for the release of the proscribed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention, four years later.

Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the call in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to deploy his constitutional powers and diplomatic instruments to release him in the spirit of equity, fairness and inclusive justice.

According to him, it’s been four years of Kanu’s unlawful arrest and detention in Kenya, prior to his extradition to Nigeria.

“The question of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention poses a moral burden on the corporate integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.

“Since his process of extradition from Kenya is unlawful and the basis for his arraignment questionable, one wonders about the rationale for detaining Kanu for four years without justice,” he said. (NAN)