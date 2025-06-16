Ogunwo, Cupka receive prestigious Lincoln School Light Award

From Left: Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, Dr Kevin Cupka, Crockett Oaks Jr. III and Tonya Oaks.

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In a momentous dedication ceremony held at the historic Lincoln School on May 17, 2025, Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo, a distinguished Lecturer and Artist from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and Dr. Kevin Cupka, Head and Director of the Center for Archeological Research at Missouri State University, proudly received the prestigious Lincoln School Light Award.

This award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to education and community development, celebrating the legacy of Lincoln School as the only segregation-era educational institution in the region for Black children. The award was presented by Crockett Oaks III and Tonya Oaks, Co-Founders of the Lincoln School Project, emphasising the collaborative efforts to restore and revitalise this vital educational landmark.

Following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. The Board of Education, which ruled that segregation in education was unconstitutional, Lincoln School closed shortly thereafter. Dr. Ogunwo has made history as the first non-American recipient of this esteemed recognition, joining the ranks of only one other honoree, David Evans, the 154th District Missouri State Representative.

The award featured flags that once flew over West Plains, Missouri’s historic Black spaces, including Sadie Brown Cemetery and the Lincoln School, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in January 2025. This recognition underscores a shared vision of empowerment through education, echoing Amanda Gorman’s powerful words: “For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

The Lincoln School has undergone a remarkable restoration, transforming it into a vibrant hub of cultural reflection and historical significance. The creation of Reflection Plaza further enriches this legacy, providing a space for community engagement and remembrance.

This award not only celebrates the achievements of its recipients but also highlights the importance of collective efforts in nurturing future generations through education and culture.