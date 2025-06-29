Ogun Govt reaffirms commitment to lawful burial rites for traditional rulers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting lawful cultural practices in the conduct of burial rites for traditional rulers across the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the government emphasized that while traditional rulers are expected to observe the customs and traditions of their institutions, such observances must remain within the confines of the law.

The clarification followed a lecture recently delivered by Hon. Justice P.O. Akinside of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State, where he opined that traditional rulers must submit to the customs and burial rites of the traditional institutions they voluntarily joined. The government, however, described the judge’s comments as his personal opinion, not a judicial pronouncement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the comments made by the Honorable Judge during a public lecture do not amount to a judgment or legal ruling,” the statement read. “While his opinion reflects a perspective, the position of the law remains the binding guide for conduct.”

Citing Section 55 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021, the government noted that traditional rulers are entitled to burial in line with customs and traditions, provided such practices exclude any form of mutilation or inhumane treatment of the body.

The law also mandates that traditional burial customs must be determined by the relevant Traditional Council, and any such declaration must be registered with the State Commissioner within 21 days. This process, according to the government, ensures transparency and legal oversight.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted that Sections 55 and 56 of the law explicitly prohibit practices such as mutilation, cannibalism, human rituals, and interference with a deceased traditional ruler’s burial by family members. Section 56(ii) criminalizes the use of human parts or killings during any burial rite or installation of an Oba or Chief.

The government stressed that while customs are respected, they cannot supersede statutory law.

“This clarification is necessary to ensure public understanding and to reaffirm the Ogun State Government’s unwavering commitment to lawful cultural observance and strict adherence to the rule of law,” the statement concluded.