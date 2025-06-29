Ogun govt, NOA collaborate to curb illegal land acquisition

The DG of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Lanre Isa Onilu and Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

By James Ogunnaike

In a strategic move to curb the growing menace of illegal land acquisition in Ogun State, the Bureau of Lands and Survey has revealed plans to collaborate with the state chapter of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The Special Adviser and Director-General of the Bureau, Architect Segun Fowora, disclosed this during a courtesy visit led by the Ogun State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mrs. Oyebisi Andrew, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

During the meeting, Arch. Fowora emphasised the need for inter-agency collaboration to address issues such as land fraud, encroachment, and unauthorised developments across the state.

He stated that the Bureau, through the partnership, intends to intensify efforts in sensitising the public about the proper procedures for land acquisition, as well as the dangers of engaging with unverified land agents or speculators.

“We are glad to welcome the National Orientation Agency as a strategic partner in this crucial fight,” Fowora stated.

“Many of the problems we encounter stem from a lack of awareness. People fall into the trap of fraudsters because they do not understand the legal processes involved in land acquisition. This collaboration will help bridge that gap.”

Also speaking, the Consultant to the State Government on Land Matters, Mr Fatai Adegboyega, described the initiative as a welcome development.

He pledged the Bureau’s support to the agency in terms of logistics and provision of relevant information when and where necessary.

He added that the Ogun State government had already established a task force to address illegal land activities.

The Director of Land Services, ESV Adedeji Adewale, also commended the NOA’s proactive engagement, noting that the agency’s structure would enable messages to penetrate both rural and urban communities effectively.

Earlier, in her remarks, the NOA State Director, Mrs Oyebisi Andrew, said the agency plans to involve community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders in the public awareness campaign to ensure the message reaches every corner of the state.

On her part, Mrs. Toyin Oluwa, Director of Community Outreach, appreciated the Director General of NOA for embracing the partnership, stating that the agency looks forward to more collaborative efforts in the future.

A key highlight of the courtesy visit was the presentation of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to support the public sensitisation campaign.

Vanguard News