Ogun Amotekun saves gunshot victims, recovers vehicle

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Security Network, code-named Amotekun, has thwarted a daring robbery attempt following a swift response to a distress call from Akinale town in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

The Deputy Commander, Ogun State Security Network, Col. T. T. Bakare (rtd), disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The robbery incident, during which a 28-year-old man, identified as Opeyemi Olusanya, was shot at the upper region of his left limp, took place around 1:20 am, but was foiled by the team of Amotekun, Ewekoro Command, who arrived at the scene to find the thieves attempting to flee in their wine-colored Kia Cerato operational vehicle with registration number KRD 840 JS, belonging to one Ariwoola Abiola Wasiu of Ifesowapo Estate, Adunbu, Itori.

“At the sight of the combatant Amotekun operatives, the robbers took to their heels, made off with valuables, including eight sophisticated mobile phones, two laptops, jewelries and fifty four thousand naira cash (₦54,000:00), as they managed to escape into the nearby bush, leaving behind their operational vehicle which has since been handed over to the Itori Division of the Nigeria Police, who has since collaborated with the Amotekun to initiate a thorough investigation into the robbery and the escape of the robbers”.

“Olusanya, the gunshot victim, found in the pool of his blood, has been promptly transported to an undisclosed private hospital in Obada-Oko for urgent medical attention”.

Meanwhile, the local community has praised the prompt and proactive action of the Ogun State Amotekun Corps, highlighting their effort as a testament to commitment to protecting citizens, while emphasising their all-time quick response to distress calls as important steps towards ensuring safety and security in the State.