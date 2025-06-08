Ogoni leaders slam FG for commissioning ‘incomplete’ section of East-West road

Dave Umahi

•Says Umahi pitching Ogoni against Tinubu

By Davies Iheamnchor

PORT HARCOURT: KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ogoni people, has accused the Federal Government of commissioning the uncompleted Eleme section of the East-West road.

KAGOTE blamed the development on the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, stating that he, Umahi, deliberately misled President Bola Tinubu into believing that the Eleme section of the East-West road has been completed.

The FG in a State House Press release of May 31, 2025, signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had noted that the dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) 1,5km Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt were among other project completed by the administration, and subsequently commissioned it.

But, the President of KAGOTE, Emmanuel Deeyah, who expressed the body’s regrets over the development in a statement in Port Harcourt, noted that it was deceitful for a public office holder, who should be pushing for excellence and sincerity, to mislead the President into commissioning a project that is still under construction.

He said: “As at the evening of June 1, 2025, work is ongoing on only one side of the dual carriageway. The concrete pavement has not covered the entire length of the road. There are four overhead bridges at various stages of piling works. Not one has been completed.

“We believe that the Minister of Works misled Mr. President into commissioning a road still under construction. We hereby condemn this act in totality.

“It is surprising that a man who served twice as an elected Governor, also won election to the Senate would be this deceitful as to lie with a public infrastructure that all eyes can see and even the blind can feel. All those who ply this road know that it is no-where near completion. It is sad and unexpected of a man of this standing in society, moreover a public official.

“The President was misled into believing the project had been completed, whereas work on it, is still on-going.”

Deeyah called on anyone in doubt to quickly visit the site and see the level of work done, noting that speedy completion of the road would strengthen the confidence of the Ogoni people on the present administration.

He said: “Anyone in doubt can visit the site and confirm that the concrete pavement, which is meant to be the uppermost layer, wearing or surface course on the road, is yet to be completed, while the four overhead bridges at various stages of piling, are yet to be completed.

“Our people believe that the speedy completion of that road will go a long way in assuring them of the readiness of government to partner with them to develop local infrastructures. It has been in the forefront of our demands for better integration.

“Coming at a critical time when the Ogoni people have overwhelmingly agreed that the Federal Government should commence oil exploration activities in Ogoniland, which has been on hold for more than thirty years.

“We do hope that the Minister is not deliberately pitching Ogoni people against Mr. President, thereby setting us on a collision course with the present Administration because as a people we will resist any attempt to deny us the full benefit of our sacrifices and contributions to Nation building.”