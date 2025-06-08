Ogoni group faults FG over commissioning of incomplete Eleme section of East-West road

David Umahi

…Blames Works Minister Umahi for Misleading President Tinubu

…Says Umahi Risking Ogoni Support for FG

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, KAGOTE, has criticized the Federal Government for commissioning what it described as an uncompleted section of the East-West Road in Eleme, Rivers State.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, KAGOTE President Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah accused the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, of deliberately misleading President Bola Tinubu into commissioning a project that is still under construction.

Referencing the May 31, 2025, State House press release titled “President Tinubu Commissions the First Phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Other Roads, Warns Contractors and Estate Developers” and signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Deeyah said the report inaccurately included the Eleme section of the East-West Road as completed and commissioned.

He stated, “As of Sunday evening, June 1, 2025, work on only one side of the dual carriageway is ongoing. The concrete pavement has not covered the full length of the road. Four overhead bridges are at various stages of piling, and none have been completed.”

KAGOTE condemned what it called a “deceitful act” and expressed disappointment that a senior public official like Umahi—who previously served as governor and senator—would mislead the President on a matter of public infrastructure.

Deeyah said, “It is disheartening and unexpected that a man of such standing would claim completion of a project that remains visibly unfinished. All those who ply the road can attest to its current state. Even the blind can feel that the work is not yet done.”

He warned that such misrepresentation could damage relations between the Ogoni people and the federal government, especially at a time when discussions are ongoing about resuming oil exploration in Ogoniland, which has been suspended for over three decades.

“Anyone in doubt should visit the site to confirm that the uppermost layer—the concrete pavement—is yet to be completed, and the four overhead bridges are still undergoing piling. The Ogoni people have long advocated for the road’s completion as a sign of the federal government’s commitment to equitable development,” Deeyah added.

He also expressed concern that the minister’s actions could be seen as an attempt to sow discord between the Ogoni people and the presidency, warning: “We will resist any attempt to deny us the benefits of our sacrifices and contributions to national development.”

KAGOTE urged the government to expedite the full completion of the project and ensure transparent communication in all matters affecting local communities.