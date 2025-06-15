Ofego releases “Girls Dem Daddy” remix video ahead “1 Man MP” album launch

By Ayo Onikoyi

Banku Music artiste and B.O.Y Music protege Ofego releases the highly anticipated official music video for Girls Dem Daddy Remix amidst upcoming album 1 Man MP.

This is coming after the huge success of D Girls Dem Daddy album which was released on January 13th.

Ofego who followed up the album with an official music video for Girls Dem Daddy, the lead track off D Girls Dem Daddy album which quickly went viral, then followed up with an official music video for Desperado Remix and Heavy Duty, and earned a remix for Identify Yourself with Afrobeats Legend Terry G.

Due to the huge success of D Girls Dem Daddy album, Ofego started working on 1 Man MP album and came out with its first single 247 100 Bars featuring Therealbarrylane. This single quickly went off the radar with a surprising acceptance in Netherlands.

247 100 Bars on its first week did thousands of streams and got highly recommended on streaming platforms. Ofego then proceeded to drop 1 Man MP album second and lead single Nor Be Who First Call Police.

Nor Be Who First Call Police outperformed 247 100 Bars and it’s doing incredible numbers on streaming platforms.

Girls Dem Daddy Remix official music video directed by Madumike and shot on a private jet is currently on YouTube outperforming most music videos released same date.

Release date for Ofego 1 Man MP album is still on the wait to be announced as a few more singles like Justice With Mercy e.t.c would be released first.