Odiete felicitates Oborevwori at 62

The Director Admin, Office of the Director General, Security Matters/Coordinator Operation Delta Sweep, Mr. Roland Ejiro Odiete, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Odiete extended the birthday felicitations to Governor Oborevwori in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, describing the Delta State Governor as a bold and visionary leader whose determination to do the best for the state has ensured a conducive environment for both Deltans and investors to live and do business.

“Your Excellency, I make bold to declare that the brave and visionary leadership you have delivered to Deltans with the M.O.R.E Agenda, has not only ensured the provision of democracy dividends and legacy projects to our people, but also revealed your deep commitment and determination to assure a conducive environment of Enhanced Peace and Security across the state since you assumed office as the Executive Governor of Delta State. You are obviously on the path of making history.

“As you celebrate your 62nd birthday today, I join thousands of Deltans and other well wishers to extend warm felicitations to you and give glory to God for your life over the years.

“I pray the good Lord to continue to shower His Divine blessings upon you, give you good Health, divine wisdom to administer the state affairs and more celebration for many years to come.