Oborevwori has shamed his detractors through performance — Publishers

Gov. Oborevwori

By Mercy Commander

Newspaper publishers in Urhoboland under the aegis of Association of Urhobo Publishers have said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has shamed his detractors through numerous projects he has executed in two years.

The association said this while congratulating the governor on his second anniversary celebrated recently.

A statement by the association’s president, Prince Orhomonokpaye, who publishes Delta Guide Newspaper, noted that Oborevwori has done well in the two years of his administration through his developmental milestones in all sectors of the state.

He also noted that the administration’s MORE agenda was working for Deltans.

According to Orhomonokpaye, “Governor Oborevwori has put his critics to shame, because he has constructed over 500 roads across the state and he renovated over 150 health centres across the state including building over 30 new ones.

“Governor Oborevwori has also built over 100 public schools across the state and have renovated over 100 public schools.

“In the area of security, Oborevwori has donated over 50 new vehicles to security agencies in the state among many other good projects he executed.”

“We are proud of his achievements and we urge him to continue with the good job,” the statement added.