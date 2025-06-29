Oborevwori hails Eze Anaba’s re-election as NGE President

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba, who was returned unopposed during the Guild’s Biennial National Convention held in Enugu, was commended for his outstanding leadership and proven track record over the past two years.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described Anaba’s unopposed re-election as a strong endorsement of his impactful leadership and dedication to journalistic excellence.

“Your re-election without opposition is a clear endorsement of your impactful leadership. Your colleagues have wisely chosen continuity in excellence,” the Governor said.

He lauded Anaba as a distinguished journalist and exemplary media professional, noting that his return to office serves as inspiration to aspiring journalists across the country.

“I am confident that with the support of your team, you will deepen the Guild’s relevance in national discourse and contribute meaningfully to the growth and integrity of journalism in Nigeria,” he added.

The Governor also extended congratulations to Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director of The Sun newspaper, on his election as General Secretary of the Guild.

Oborevwori praised the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, describing it as a reflection of the professionalism the NGE represents.

He urged the Guild to continue championing editorial independence, ethical journalism, and objective reportage, emphasizing the role of the press as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy.