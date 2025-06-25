Oborevwori felicitates Julius Rone At 51

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UTM FLNG Limited, Mr. Julius Rone, OFR, as he marks his 51st birth anniversary on June 25.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Mr Julius Rone, fondly known as “The Gas King,” as a proud son of Delta State who has played a vital role in the growth and advancement of the state and Nigeria through his strategic investments in the oil and gas industry, as well as other sectors of the economy.

He called on other indigenous entrepreneurs to emulate Rone’s strategic investments and commitment to Delta and Nigeria’s economy, noting that his contributions remain a source of pride and inspiration.

Oborevwori, said: “On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of Delta State, I extend warm congratulations to my brother and friend, Mr. Julius Rone, OFR, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

“Through diligence, resilience, and unwavering determination, you pioneered the establishment of UTM FLNG Limited, Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, a groundbreaking achievement for our nation.

“I join your family, friends, and associates in celebrating your life of excellence, service, and patriotic devotion.

“It is my sincere prayer that you will continue to flourish in your business endeavours and enjoy sound health and many more years of impactful service to humanity and God.”