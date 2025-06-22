Obi to Tinubu: Act fast to tackle corruption, insecurity before Nigeria loses more lives, reputation

Peter Obi

— Says daily bloodshed, corruption are demarketing the country

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently review and strengthen his administration’s strategy to combat corruption and insecurity, warning that both challenges are destroying lives and eroding Nigeria’s global image.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the call in a strongly worded message shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle. He expressed grave concern over the growing normalization of mass killings across the country, which he said has led to the loss of value for human life in Nigeria.

“The regularity of bloodletting of innocent souls in our country has reduced the news value of human deaths,” Obi said.

Citing recent violent incidents in multiple states, Obi lamented that the situation has spiraled beyond control:

Kano: Bomb explosion kills at least 5 people, injures many.

Plateau: 12 wedding guests killed, 11 injured.

Kebbi: 30 killed in fresh bandit attack.

Borno: Female suicide bomber kills 24 citizens.

Katsina: Bandits kill a police inspector.

“These are just the ones reported in a single day,” Obi noted. “Many others go unreported as the violence spreads to every corner of our nation. For a country not officially at war, this is terrifying.”

He warned that the Federal Government’s silence or inadequate response is fueling a growing perception of indifference and insensitivity, especially among grieving Nigerians.

“The grieving Nigerians are not shown any empathy by leaders. An administration that continuously allows insecurity and other vices to thrive is doing a grave disservice to the nation,” he stated.

Obi added that the failure to decisively tackle insecurity and systemic corruption is damaging Nigeria’s international reputation, which he described as “real demarketing.”

He urged President Tinubu to listen to criticisms as constructive inputs and act urgently to stem the tide of insecurity.

“We must begin to treat insecurity as an utmost national priority… All hands must be on deck. We must act now to save our country. Nigerians deserve to live.”

The Labour Party flagbearer concluded by emphasizing that the world is watching and urged Nigerian leaders to rise above political considerations to address the country’s existential threats.