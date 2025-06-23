NRM woos former LP Presidential aspirant Fadojoe ahead of 2027 Polls

…Olorunmagba Urges Him to Join “True Rescue Movement”

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The National Financial Secretary of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, has extended an open invitation to former Labour Party (LP) presidential aspirant, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, popularly known as Fadojoe, to join the NRM in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued to journalists, Rev. Olorunmagba appealed to Fadojoe to embrace what he described as a political platform committed to genuine national transformation.

“2027 is around the corner, and this is the best time to align with a party like the NRM — a party whose core agenda is rescuing Nigeria from the grip of sit-tight, old-generation politicians,” Olorunmagba said.

He expressed concern over what he described as the marginalisation of Fadojoe within the Labour Party, despite his substantial contributions to the party’s growth before the entrance of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

“His Excellency Fadojoe and his team laboured tirelessly to build the Labour Party, only to be shoved aside when Peter Obi entered the scene. The NRM offers a fairer and more viable platform for the realisation of his political dreams,” the statement read.

Olorunmagba also took aim at the two major political parties — the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — describing them as “two sides of the same coin.”

“Nigerians are tired of the APC’s failings, and the PDP has now become a mere appendage of the APC. These same old politicians are now floating another party, the African Democratic Assembly (ADA), just like they did in 2015 when they formed the APC,” he added.

Rev. Olorunmagba concluded by reiterating his call for Fadojoe to take up a leadership role within the NRM, stating that the country desperately needs youthful and visionary alternatives ahead of 2027.