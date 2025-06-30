NPAN congratulates Eze Anaba on re-election as NGE President

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has extended warm congratulations to Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In a congratulatory letter signed by NPAN’s Executive Secretary, Fey Smith, and issued on Monday, the association described Anaba’s re-election as a clear endorsement of his outstanding leadership and performance during his first term.

“Your re-election is a testament to your excellent performance during your first term, and it underscores the implicit confidence your colleagues have in your capacity to provide the necessary leadership and direction to this elite group of journalism professionals in our great country,” the letter read.

NPAN also reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with the Guild under Anaba’s leadership, particularly in promoting professionalism and ethical standards in journalism.

“As we did during your first term, we look forward to a continued cordial relationship as we work in raising the bar of the journalism profession, especially in areas of professionalism and ethics,” the statement added.

The association concluded by expressing heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a successful second term.