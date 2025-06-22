‘Now is time for peace,’ says Trump after US drops ‘full payload of bombs’ on Iran’s 3 nuclear sites

By Idowu Bankole

The United States president, Donald Trump, has said it is time for peace after he ordered strikes against the three major Iranian nuclear sites.

The US president announced the military strikes against Iran on social media, describing the military action in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan as “very successful”.

Trump wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran’s airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is no other military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

As of the time of filing this report, Iran has yet to react to the US military action, but the State media told journalists that the three sites bombed by the US have all been evacuated some time ago before the strike.

This attack is coming as a surprise to many who believed that diplomacy, rather than military action, should be engaged after US President Trump gave a two-week window for negotiation with Iran.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khemenei, vowed to retaliate if the United States strikes nuclear targets in Iran, threatening to attack US military bases in the Middle East if Trump entered the conflict with Israel.

Ayatollah had earlier today named three successors after several assassination threats from Israel and the United States.