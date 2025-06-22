Northern governors condemn killing of Kaduna travellers in Plateau

Northern governors.

Northern States Governors’ Forum has condemned the gruesome killing of innocent travellers moving from Kaduna State to Plateau.



The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, condemned the event in a press statement issued on Sunday in Gombe by his media aide, Ismail Uba-Misilli.



Yahaya expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as “a barbaric and cowardly act that has no place in a civilised society.”



He said, “I am deeply saddened by this horrific and inhumane attack.



“Such mindless violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive justice.”



Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly to the bereaved families affected by the attack.



He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort to their families in this difficult time.

Yahaya commended authorities in Plateau State Government and security agencies for their quick response, particularly the arrest of suspects linked to the incident.



He called for a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution of all those involved to ensure justice.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice without delay.



“This is not just about accountability; it is about restoring faith in the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Nigerian citizen,” he added.



The chairman also appealed to residents of Plateau, Kaduna, and neighbouring states to remain calm and law-abiding, urging against any form of reprisal.



“Let us not allow the actions of a few to divide our communities or ignite further violence.



“I urge everyone to exercise restraint and patience as authorities work to ensure justice is served,” he said.



The governor reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors’ Forum to collaborate on strengthening security, promoting peaceful coexistence, and addressing the root causes of conflict and insecurity across the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the victims, who were reportedly en route to attend a wedding ceremony, were ambushed and brutally murdered in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Friday.

Vanguard News