North Korea to send thousands more troops to Russia

A top Russian official says North Korea is sending 1,000 mine clearing specialists and 5,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk region near the Ukrainian border.

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, announced the deployment on Tuesday following his latest talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ukraine has been fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion for more than three years.

In August 2024, Ukrainian troops launched a surprise offensive into the Kursk region and held a small swathe of the territory for several months.

Russia’s military declared the region “completely liberated” in late April this year.

Moscow has reported that Ukrainian troops have mined parts of the region.

The North Korean soldiers would also assist in reconstruction.

Shoigu, who was the former defence minister was in Pyongyang on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his third visit in nearly three months, the Security Council said on Telegram.

The secretary also expressed optimism that air travel between the two countries, suspended for over 30 years, could soon resume.

Russia is using North Korea’s military support in its war against Ukraine.

According to both sides, North Korean soldiers recently assisted in the recapture of Kursk.

North Korea has faced international criticism for supplying weapons to Russia.

The neighbouring countries have signed a strategic partnership.

The agreement includes a clause on mutual military assistance should either of the two nuclear powers be attacked by a third country.