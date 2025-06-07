Nollywood’s female feud: Eguavoen advises colleagues to prioritize unity, kindness over jealousy

By Benjamin Njoku

Actress Angela Eguavoen has expressed concern over the unhealthy attitude of some female colleagues in Nollywood, who she claims enjoy pulling down each other out of hatred. In a recent Instagram post, Eguavoen shared a disturbing incident where a colleague urged a producer to stop giving movie roles to another actress, simply because she irritated her.

She lamented a situation, where some women in the industry seem to take pleasure in pulling down others rather than lifting up each other.

Eguavoen emphasized the importance of unity and kindness in the industry, wondering when love and support would prevail over hatred and envy. The actress noted that men in the industry often support and respect each other, maintaining composure and professionalism.

She commended the amazing women in Nollywood who have been role models and sources of inspiration for her and other young actors.

The Edo girl encouraged her colleagues to reflect on the impact of their actions and consider the bigger picture, where there is room for everyone to thrive. Eguavoen reminded her audience that the sky is big enough for everyone, and life is short, so there’s no need for unnecessary fights and competition. She’s calling for a change, urging women in Nollywood to prioritize unity and kindness over jealousy and competition.