No regret supporting Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 -Umahi

David Umahi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI –The Minister of Works Sen. David Umahi, has said that he doesn’t have any regret supporting Muslim-Muslim presidential and Vice Presidential tickets in 2023, as it has paid off.

He said that many people kicked against the presidential tickets of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima but noted that the most important thing is the dividends of democracy, which he said were grounded across the country.

Umahi who disclosed this in his residence in Abakaliki when he hosted Muslim faithful in Ebonyi State for Salah celebration, where he feted them with bags of rice, cooked food and cash.

The Minister of Works said that the relationship between religious interfaith is more cordial under President Tinubu’s administration than before, saying that both Christians and Muslims serve the same God but in different ways.

He noted that the administration of President Tinubu has favoured more Christians than Muslims in the country, stressing that President’s appointment is 62% for Christians while the Muslims have 38 % appointments.

“I have always said that we are serving one God in different ways . The most important thing is love and any religion that is not preaching love is not of God. So both Christians and Muslims preaches love, they preach fear of God. I thank God President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When the idea of Muslim-Muslim came some of you kicked against it.

“So, appointment is 62% for Christians and the Muslims is 38 %. So we have no regrets. You know, with the Muslim- Muslim tickets, Because the most important thing is dividends of democracy. So we are happy with the Interfaith relationship,. In today’s, outing celebration with our Muslim Brothers because we are serving one God” Umahi stated.