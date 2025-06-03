No other title in Yorubaland superior to the Alaafin – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanni, has said that the Alaafin title is the most superior traditional title in Yorubaland.

Oluwo made this known when the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on Tuesday visited him in Iwo, Osun state, accompanied by his wife, Abiwumi, and other chiefs.

The Alaafin, during the visit, noted that Oyo and Iwo had been enjoying good relationship for years, said that he also came to Iwo to ensure that the relationship continued.

Owoade, who spoke in Yoruba, said that his predecessor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, had a good relationship with Iwo, hence, the relationship should be sustained

“Iwo and Oyo have been enjoying good relationship for years, even with my predecessor and I want that relationship to continue”, he said.

Owoade urged other traditional rulers in Iwo to continue to work with Oluwo with an open mind.

He said they should also continue to support and cooperate with the traditional ruler for the development of the town.

In his remarks, Oba Akanbi

thanked Alaafin for the visit, adding that it will boost the relationship between the two towns.

Oluwo, who described the Alaafin title as supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland, said that the title was originally for oduduwa descendants.

“I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alafin of Iwo and we will inform government about it”, he said.

Akanbi also said that with the humility and exposure of the Alaafin, Oyo would witness peace and unprecedented development.

According to him, the existing good relationship between the town will continue to flourish.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owoade was crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo in April 2025 as the successor to the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.