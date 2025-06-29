No one slept with me for roles — Hadiza Abubakar

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress Hadiza Abubakar has shared her thoughts on the controversial issue of “sex for roles” in Nollywood

In an interview with Oyinmomo TV, Hadiza firmly denied ever compromising her integrity to secure movie roles.

Reflecting on a difficult moment in her life, Hadiza shared a touching story about her mother’s support during a time of embarrassment.

“My mum was given money to keep; she used it in buying me a car because of the embarrassment I faced when someone told me I would have to buy fuel for a car before she could give me a ride despite going in my direction,” she revealed.

She went on to describe how her first car, an SUV, became a practical tool on movie sets. “I used it in carrying some of my colleagues at movie locations. Because it’s not a big deal, we met these material things here on earth.”

Hadiza was unequivocal in her stance about casting couch.

“No director, actor, producer, or marketer can step out and say, ‘Hadiza Abubakar, I have slept with her to give her a movie role.The time that these marketers are supposed to use in elevating people’s careers, they want to use it in sleeping with a lady for roles.Now that I am gradually doing well, is it now that a marketer will tell me they need to sleep with me to be featured in their movie?” she questioned, emphasizing her commitment to professionalism and integrity.