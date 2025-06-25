No Nigerian hip-hop song more impactful than my song – Odumodublvck

Nigerian hip-hop artist Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has fired back at critics of his rap style, accusing them of being “intimidated” by his success.

In an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, the rapper defended his unique sound and pointed to his breakout 2023 single, Declan Rice, as proof of his influence.

“If aspiring rappers try to sound like me, they often get discouraged by negative comments. But I made the ‘Good Devil Wells White’ with Larry G and I delivered an A1 verse,” he said.

He argued that critics dismiss his music because they feel threatened by its widespread acceptance and cultural resonance.

“So many other verses, we’ve done it in English, Vernacular, Patois, we’ve done it in every language. But they want to talk down on it because they feel intimidated,” he said. “Which rap line, let them bring it out, has had more cultural impact than my line in ‘Cast’? Which hip-hop song has had more cultural impact in the last 20 years? In the history of Nigerian hip-hop, no Nigerian song has had more impact in the world like ‘Declan Rice.’ It is the biggest digital asset on Arsenal football club ever on social media. Check it.”

The song, released in 2023, gained global attention when English Premier League side Arsenal used it to unveil the signing of midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United—further boosting the track’s visibility.

Odumodublvck also questioned the basis of criticisms against him, describing the backlash as unfair and unfounded.

“What metrics are we using here? They should bring it out. But they said I’m not a rapper. That’s a fallacy. That’s ungrateful. And God will punish all of them,” he added.

Vanguard News