No miracle can fix Nigeria overnight — Fayose defends Tinubu’s economic policies after visit

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has said his visit to President Bola Tinubu was to commend him for efforts aimed at steering Nigeria away from economic collapse.

Fayose noted that while the reforms have not produced instant results, they reflect bold and stabilising decisions necessary for the country’s recovery.

“My visit is personal, to further encourage him to continue to do what he’s doing for Nigerians. No one is saying it is easy, but there is no miracle that can turn around things overnight,” Fayose told newsmen in Lagos on Monday after meeting the president.

He also stated that he had always believed in the president’s leadership even as a sitting governor.

His words: “Well, even when I was in office as a PDP governor, a sitting governor, I’ve always believed in his leadership. And I did not hide my support for him even before he became the president. And the only thing we can do as the leaders of this country today is to continue to encourage him to lift up his hands, to make the public understand how uneasy it is to lead.

“An economy that is down, and today it’s being stabilised. There’s a difference between things changing outrightly. There is no miracle. But stabilising the economy, stabilising the currency. And few courageous steps the President has taken and the achievements of this administration put hope in tomorrow for all of us.”

speaking further, Fayose said his visit had nothing to do with defections, stressing that he would never leave the PDP. He said those who left for the APC had their reasons, including Tinubu’s performance and the crisis within the PDP, warning that the party may soon become a “carcass.”

“Let me first of all clear this, Ayo Fayose will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC. I am 65 years old this year,” he declared.

“Without doubt, the PDP is in trouble. And that’s the gospel truth. I believe if they don’t quickly take steps, the party in itself will become a carcass. That is the truth.”