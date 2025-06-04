No hiding place for those threatening peace, stability of Nigeria – CAS

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said that there will be no hiding place for those threatening the peace and stability of Nigeria.

Abubakar gave the assurance during the Second Quarter Route March of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday in Abuja.

He reiterated NAF’s unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s airspace and protecting lives and property across the country, emphasising that the protection of all Nigerian was the its highest priority.

The CAS assued all officers, airmen and airwomen to remember that protection is not just an obligation, but highest priority of the NAF.

“We will continue to defend every inch of our nation’s airspace and stand firm in joint operations to protect lives and property across the country.

“To the enemies of our nation, know this: there will be no hiding place for those who threaten the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We are coming for you. We will find you and take you out,” he said.

The CAS also expressed the NAF’s gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support to the Armed Forces, particularly his investment in operational effectiveness and personnel welfare, reaffirming the loyalty of the NAF to the president.

Abubakar emphasised the importance of physical fitness tests in the NAF in a bid to enhance operational readiness.

He said that physical fitness was no longer a matter of choice, but a non-negotiable requirement for promotion.

“As a matter of policy, I have directed that all Performance Evaluation Reports must be accompanied with a Physical Fitness Test Certificates.

“Furthermore, no personnel will be considered for promotion without being medically and physically fit,” he said.

Abubakar drew parallels between the route march and the NAF’s broader mission, noting that the journey toward national security and lasting peace is marked by challenges and obstacles.

“Be that as it may, those who persevere, who stay the course with discipline, focus, and resilience, will ultimately arrive at the destination, and that destination, ladies and gentlemen, is the place of victory.

“Let today’s route march be a reminder of who we are and what we stand for.

“Let it rekindle our fighting spirit and reinforce our shared commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“We are not just marching on roads, we are marching towards purpose, honour, and victory,” he added. (NAN)