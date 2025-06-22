No fire incident at ENL terminal, says Management

…Clarifies Smoke from Ship Hatch Promptly Contained

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — The management of ENL Consortium, operators of one of Nigeria’s busiest cargo terminals at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, has debunked media reports claiming that a cargo ship caught fire at its facility on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the company, ENL clarified that no fire broke out aboard the vessel in question. Instead, smoke was observed coming from one of the ship’s hatches — a situation the company said was swiftly identified and effectively managed by its emergency response team.

“There was absolutely no naked fire on the ship,” the statement affirmed. “The smoke was quickly traced, and our emergency response team acted immediately in line with established safety protocols. The situation was promptly brought under control.”

ENL Consortium emphasized that no lives were endangered, and no cargo, equipment, or infrastructure sustained any damage during the incident.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety and operational excellence, the company noted that the swift and professional handling of the situation demonstrates the efficacy of its safety systems and the preparedness of its personnel.

The terminal operator expressed concern over what it described as inaccurate and exaggerated media reports, urging journalists and the public to verify information before dissemination.

“Port operations at ENL Terminal remain safe, stable, and fully operational,” the company stated.

ENL Consortium, which handles thousands of tons of cargo annually, reaffirmed its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading port terminal operators, committed to protecting lives and cargo through strict adherence to global safety standards.