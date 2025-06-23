No casualties reported in Iran missile attack on US base in Qatar

Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday but there are no known American casualties or damage to the facility, a US defense official said.

“I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of US casualties,” the official said.

“We are not aware of any damage to the installation at this time,” the defense official added.

The Iranian attack came after Washington’s forces struck three of Tehran’s nuclear sites with bombs and missiles over the weekend.

The massive Al Udeid base — which hosts thousands of American personnel — includes the forward headquarters of the US Central Command as well as of its air and special operations forces.

