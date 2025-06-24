‘No agreement on ceasefire’- Iran, says Israel must stop ‘illegal aggression’

By Idowu Bankole

Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi says there’s no agreement on a ceasefire, but Tehran will halt attacks if Israel stops its “illegal aggression”.

Araghchi made a post on his verified X handle after US President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran have agreed to a truce to bring an end to what he called the “12-day war”.

Israel is yet to comment publicly.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” Abbas Araghchi posted on X

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.



As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

Earlier, Iran launched a wave of missiles at a military base in Qatar that houses American troops in retaliation for the US’s attacks on its nuclear sites on Sunday.

Reports from Iran claimed that more than 400 people, including 13 children, have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.