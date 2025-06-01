NNPP chieftain Ajadi mourns Kano athletes, sends condolences to Gov. Yusuf

In the wake of the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 20 athletes from Kano State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a prominent Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the bereaved families, and the entire sporting community.

The athletes were returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when the vehicle conveying them reportedly crashed near the Dakatsalle Bridge in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State. The incident has plunged the state and the nation into mourning.

In his condolence message, Ambassador Ajadi described the loss as “a national tragedy” and paid tribute to the young athletes, describing them as symbols of promise, discipline, and unity.

“My heart bleeds for the young and promising athletes whose lives were cut short in such a painful and untimely manner. These were not just sportsmen and women—they were symbols of hope, and their loss is deeply felt,” he said.

Ajadi, who contested the Ogun State governorship under the NNPP in the 2023 general elections, also emphasized the importance of improving infrastructure, particularly in the area of road safety.

“We must prioritize the safety of our citizens, especially those representing the country. This incident underscores the urgent need to invest in safe and reliable transportation for our athletes and the general public,” he stated.

He urged the federal and state governments to look into long-term solutions for road infrastructure and athlete welfare, emphasizing that such tragedies must prompt meaningful reforms.

“These young athletes deserve to be honored for their dedication. Their memory should serve as a catalyst for improving the systems that failed them,” Ajadi added.

The NNPP chieftain called for national recognition of the deceased athletes, including support for their families and posthumous honors, stating that their contributions to national unity through sport should not be forgotten.

Emergency services and local responders were on the scene of the accident, with survivors receiving treatment at Kura General Hospital.

Ambassador Ajadi concluded his message by calling for a national moment of reflection during future sporting events, and for continued support from sports bodies and leaders at all levels.

“As a nation, we must turn our grief into action. Let this painful loss lead us to a better, safer, and more compassionate future for all Nigerian youths,” he said.