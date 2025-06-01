Nnaji highlights Tinubu’s strides in energy, innovation, and jobs in two years

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing a science-driven, innovation-led development agenda in Nigeria over the past two years, citing major achievements in clean energy, job creation, digital transformation, and economic diversification.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser (Administration), Dr Robert Ngwu, Nnaji described the administration as a “powerhouse of progress,” pointing to flagship initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Solarisation Project, which is deploying 2MW solar hybrid power systems to one federal university and one federal teaching hospital in each of the 36 states and the FCT.

He also referenced the Sustainable Energy Access Project (SEAP), which aims to deliver clean energy and cooking solutions to all 774 local governments, projecting the creation of nearly one million jobs, especially for women, youth, and artisans.

President Tinubu’s approval of four new satellites—NigeriaSat-3, Sat-4, Sat-5, and NigeriaSAR-1—under the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) was also highlighted, with their expected impact on national security, disaster response, agriculture, and land administration.

Nnaji noted the creation of Nigeria’s first Cleantech Innovation Policy, developed through the National Cleantech Innovation Programme with international support, aimed at catalysing green industrialisation and generating over 500,000 jobs in sectors like agritech, smart manufacturing, and renewable energy.

To support industrial growth, the Minister underscored the proposed 30% Minimum Value-Addition Bill, which would mandate a baseline level of local processing for raw materials before export or industrial use—intended to reduce imports, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs.

He added that the revival of Nigeria’s cassava value chain, particularly the industrial use of high-grade cassava starch (HGCS), is central to the Ministry’s push for import substitution and rural industrialisation, with applications across food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Other developments include a €7.9 billion Green and Blue Methanol Industrial Complex for low-carbon fuel production, the field-testing of Nigeria’s first Artemisinin Extraction Plant for malaria treatment, and fabrication of agro-processing equipment to improve food security and reduce post-harvest losses.

The National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF), which is nearing finalisation, is set to support the commercialisation of research, targeting over 1,000 patents annually, while an Inter-Ministerial Innovation Committee chaired by the Vice President coordinates innovation metrics across MDAs using real-time data dashboards.

Nnaji further noted that partnerships with the UNDP, UNESCO, Commonwealth Secretariat, and African Development Bank have boosted foreign investment in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, in line with Tinubu’s strategic foreign policy.

“Thank you, Mr President,” Nnaji concluded. “From satellite skies to solar campuses, and from mechanised farms to biotech labs—Nigeria is rising, and it is powered by innovation.”