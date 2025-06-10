NLNG unveils neonatal, ICU facilities at FMC Asaba

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, has reinforced its commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria with the commissioning of a cutting-edge Neonatal Ward and an upgraded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State.



This milestone, achieved under NLNG’s Hospital Support Programme (HSP), signals the company’s continued dedication to building a healthier nation.



The revamped facilities now boast world-class features, including state-of-the-art neonatal and ICU suites, recovery rooms, preparation zones, automated doors, a dedicated nurses’ station, and a family lounge. These enhancements are tailored to optimise emergency response, improve patient outcomes, and deliver critical care for the nation’s most vulnerable groups, particularly newborns and critically ill patients.

Speaking at the commissioning, NLNG’s Managing Director and CEO, Philip Mshelbila, expressed the company’s deep commitment to sustainable development and nation-building.

Represented by Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said:

“NLNG’s investment in healthcare infrastructure, such as FMC Asaba, reflects our vision of being a globally competitive energy company improving lives sustainably.” Mshelbila remarked that: “The transformation here underscores our focus on a healthcare system where lives are preserved through precision, preparedness, and partnership. This project is a testament to turning concern into action and statistics into lives saved.”

Mshelbila further underscored the grim reality of Nigeria contributing 20 percent of global maternal and child mortality, calling for collective action to change this narrative.

On his particularly, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Jimoh Salaudeen commended NLNG for its impactful contributions to healthcare infrastructure.

Salako highlighted the alignment of these efforts with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and urged other private-sector entities to follow NLNG’s example in driving transformational healthcare projects.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma expressed gratitude to NLNG for choosing the facility through a transparent and merit-based selection process.

He lauded the impact the upgrades would have on patient care, particularly in neonatal and intensive care services.

NLNG’s Hospital Support Programme (HSP) was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic to address the urgent need for improved medical infrastructure across Nigeria. Approved by NLNG’s Board in 2021, the initiative aims to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, targeting 12 federal university teaching hospitals across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

To date, nine healthcare institutions have benefited from transformative upgrades under the HSP, spanning neonatal ICU care, occupational therapy, and neuromodulation rehabilitation.

Speaking, a member of NLNG’s Board of Directors, Henry Obih emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development.

“Through the HSP, we are not just providing infrastructure but also empowering families, newborns, and healthcare professionals to thrive. This is a crucial part of our broader investment in people.”

NLNG continues to set the benchmark for private-sector contributions to national development, investing in energy, education, healthcare, and infrastructure to ensure holistic and sustainable progress for the country.