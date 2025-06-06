Nine villages in Anambra community face severe erosion threat

… as US-Based Attorney Commends Soludo’s Intervention

By Vincent Ujumadu

EKWULOBIA — Nine villages in Ekwulobia Community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, are under severe threat from rapidly expanding gully erosion, which has already displaced residents, destroyed farmlands, and endangered critical infrastructure.

But for the timely intervention of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who engaged two contractors to execute phases one and two of a major erosion control project spanning several kilometers, the major road linking Ekwulobia to Oko in Orumba North would likely have been completely cut off.

The situation has worsened due to recent torrential rainfall, further expanding the erosion sites and forcing families to flee to safer areas.

Speaking after a tour of the affected sites, U.S.-based attorney and public health expert, Dr. Okwudili Ezeike, commended Governor Soludo’s efforts but noted that the scale of the ecological disaster exceeds what the state government alone can handle.

“Ekwulobia comprises nine villages, each battling devastating erosion. Without urgent intervention, this entire community risks being wiped out,” Ezeike warned.

“We appreciate the governor’s palliative work, but this crisis requires federal intervention and international support. The federal government, National Assembly members, UN agencies, and the EU must act now.”

Dr. Ezeike described the erosion problem as not only an ecological issue but also a public health and security threat, citing climate change as a contributing factor. He urged the federal government to partner with international bodies for both funding and technical expertise.

“This isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s about global health security. Erosion here threatens lives, homes, and public infrastructure,” he added.

At the site, Assistant Project Manager of AG Vision Construction Company, Imamofo Ken-Wiwa, confirmed that the state government awarded the erosion control contract in January. Despite concerns over early rainfall forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the company chose to act swiftly.

“Delaying the project could have resulted in even greater devastation. Many homes were at risk of being completely washed away,” he said.

Ezeike concluded by calling on the federal government to extend intervention to the broader Aguata zone—including Aguata, Orumba North, and Orumba South—where erosion poses similar threats.