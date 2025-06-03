NIMR records major success in HIV prevention

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) revealed that 7,000 women participated in its Prevention of Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission programme nationwide.



Prof. Oliver Ezechi, Director of Research at NIMR, disclosed this during the institute’s monthly media chat, which informs the public about its ongoing research activities.



Ezechi said 5,717 of the women delivered at NIMR’s health facility, with less than one per cent rate of HIV transmission from mother to child.



He added that in the past four years, no mother enrolled in the programme has transmitted HIV to her child during or after delivery.

According to him, the institute’s success is due to its unique methodology, which rivals standards in advanced countries for HIV prevention.

“NIMR launched the programme to reduce mother-to-child HIV transmission and ensure healthy births among HIV-positive women.

“We observed that health facilities often turn away HIV-positive women once their status is known.

“One key action we took was applying proven scientific methods used in developed countries to ensure effective prevention of HIV transmission.

“We are now seeing results, as our paediatric HIV clinic is nearly empty, showing the prevention programme is highly effective,” Ezechi stated.

He added that other ongoing HIV-related studies include youth-friendly HIV self-testing tools and the integration of hypertension care into HIV treatment in Nigeria.