Nightmares triple risk of early death, new study warns

By Sola Ogundipe

A disturbing new study out of the UK has revealed a hidden killer lurking in dreams. If you suffer from regular nightmares, you could be three times more likely to be dead a decade earlier than the average person, the new study has suggested.

Weekly nightmares were also found to be a stronger indicator of an early death than smoking, obesity, poor diet, and little physical activity. Children and adults with frequent nightmares also showed faster biological ageing, which accounted for approximately 40 per cent of the explanation for the increased risk of early death.

From the study, even monthly nightmares were linked to faster ageing and increased mortality, compared to those who rarely or never have them.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the Dementia Research Institute say experiencing frequent nightmares may be an ominous signal of premature death—tripling the risk of dying before age 70.

The research found that weekly nightmares were more strongly linked to early death than well-known culprits like tobacco use, poor diet, and lack of exercise. Adults and children who frequently experienced nightmares also showed signs of accelerated biological ageing—suggesting that the worst dreams may wear people down on a cellular level.

Dr Abidemi Otaiku, the lead investigator, explained that nightmares provoke intense stress reactions that mimic life-threatening situations.

“Our brains don’t always know the difference between a nightmare and reality. They trigger real physiological responses—elevated heart rate, sweating, and adrenaline—that can take a toll night after night,” Otaiku said.

Involving data from over 185,000 people tracked over 19 years, the study is the first to link the frequency of bad dreams with long-term mortality. Adults reporting at least one nightmare per week were three times more likely to die early. Children weren’t spared either: those with frequent night terrors also showed faster biological decline.

According to the study, even monthly nightmares carried risk. Compared to those with peaceful sleep, occasional bad dreamers still showed signs of biological stress and reduced lifespan. The impact, researchers said, appears tied to poor sleep quality and chronic spikes in the stress hormone cortisol.

But hope isn’t lost. Experts recommend lifestyle changes like cutting down on watching horror movies, practising stress management, and improving sleep hygiene. Therapies such as Image Rehearsal Therapy—in which individuals rewrite the endings of their nightmares—and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) have shown promising results in reducing both bad dreams and their long-term health effects.

The findings could reshape how physicians approach sleep. Otaiku and fellow researchers urge that nightmare frequency should be a routine health screening question—alongside diet and exercise.

“If your nights are regularly haunted, it might be time to talk to a specialist, because what happens in your dreams could be affecting your future,” Otaiku advises.

Among others, common signs of poor-quality sleep include frequent nightmares or night terrors, especially if they disrupt sleep; waking up tired even after seven to eight hours of sleep; and difficulty falling or staying asleep – tossing and turning for over 30 minutes.