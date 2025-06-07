Nigeria’s energy trilemma, efforts of the government,industry players, IOC and local security companies

By Lucky Ighoyota

The energy trilemma, a concept developed by the World Energy Council, describes the three competing challenges in the energy sector: energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability.

Balancing these three priorities is a constant challenge when setting energy policies, especially during the energy transition.

Nigeria faces an energy trilemma, where achieving energy security, sustainable development, and energy equity (affordability) is challenging.

This trilemma is rooted in issues like limited energy access, reliance on fossil fuels, and inadequate infrastructure, impacting both the economy and social well-being of the country.

Energy Security/Challenge

Nigeria, despite being a major oil and gas producer, experiences frequent power outages and grid collapses due to issues like gas supply disruptions, ageing infrastructure, vandalism, and oil bunkering.

Ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of energy to meet current and future needs is a big challenge. This is because of poor policy decisions that do not consider the potential impact of choices on all three aspects of the trilemma, and aiming to find solutions that promote a sustainable and resilient energy system.

Impact

Energy security impacts various sectors, including businesses, industries, and households, leading to economic losses and social disruptions.

The country faces challenges in balancing these three aspects, particularly due to high population growth, limited access to electricity, and dependence on fossil fuels.

Nigeria’s national grid is vulnerable to collapses caused by gas shortages, impacting electricity generation. Insecurity in the oil and gas sector, including theft and sabotage, further disrupts supply and negatively affects the economy.

Addressing the Challenge

The government and industry stakeholders are working on implementing measures like investing in infrastructure, diversifying the energy mix, revising security strategies, and involving local communities in protecting oil and gas infrastructure.

Both the NNPC Ltd, international oil company and the local security company are in active partnership in addressing the Nigerian energy trilemma. This commitment is reflected in energy security initiatives, improving supply chains, developing new refining capacities, expanding retail networks, and fostering partnerships to enhance local production.

The Efforts of International Oil Company In Nigeria’s energy Trilemma

International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria are in active collaborative efforts, working to address the energy trilemma by focusing on energy security, sustainable development, and affordability.

They are pursuing strategies like investing in local production, fostering partnerships with the government and local communities, and implementing advanced technology to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Here’s a more detailed look at their efforts

Energy Security

Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO)

Enforcing DCSO ensures that local refineries have access to crude oil, contributing to energy security and reduced reliance on imports.

Investment in Local Production:

IOCs are investing in local production and infrastructure to increase energy supply and reduce dependence on foreign sources.

Combating Theft and Sabotage

Implementing advanced metering systems and collaborating with authorities to combat theft and sabotage are crucial steps in ensuring reliable energy supply.

Sustainable Development

Decarbonization Efforts

IOCs are actively involved in the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP), aiming to capture and commercialize flared gas to reduce emissions and transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Carbon Credit Initiatives:

Implementing innovative carbon credit strategies aligns the oil sector with global green energy trends and promotes sustainable practices.

Host Community Development

Encouraging the formation of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) fosters better industry relations and ensures that local communities benefit from oil and gas operations.

Energy Affordability

Focus on Cost Efficiency:

IOCs are prioritizing cost-efficient operations and optimizing production to make energy more affordable for consumers.

Diversification of Energy Sources:

Exploring alternative energy sources like renewable energy and natural gas can help diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, potentially leading to more affordable energy.

Collaboration with Government and Stakeholders

Working with the government and other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive energy policy that addresses affordability and accessibility for all Nigerians is essential.

Energy Trilemma and the Efforts of Local Security Companies

One of the major drawback to Nigeria’s prosperity in the 1990s was no doubt the problem of unrelenting disruption and sabotage of her crude oil production capacity.

From being one of the major players in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Africa’s most populated country had become but a fringe player in the crude oil supply chain business, to the detriment of her economy, a vast population of over 200 million people, not to speak of her overall rating among the Comity of Nations. Those were harrowing times, just as the future appeared even ever more bleak

Notwithstanding the commendable efforts of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, Army and Air Force, the personnel of paramilitary forces, including men and women of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Vigilance groups and even local organizations, the problem grew in bounds and leaps, no thanks to the handiwork of highly committed saboteurs; local oil bunkerers and their international collaborators, whose activities was grinding and squeezing the country beyond limits.

It got so bad, to the extent all crude oil production facilities across the entire Niger Delta, and even others elsewhere around the country, could hardly muster 700,000 barrels in a day, a situation which spurned multiple negative impacts on Nigeria.

Having defied all solutions and with the problem becoming more intractable by the hour, some notable improvement was achieved the moment local security companies like INFRASTRUCTURE NIGERIA LIMITED (PINL) and others were engaged by the government in the field/area of security/protection of Crude Oil Assets, onshore and offshore.

With their deep understanding and first hand knowledge of the terrains, they made commitment to salvage the situation, and to return Nigeria back to its rightful position among crude oil producing and exporting countries of the world.

This is so far yielding enormous results and has led to the resurgence of Crude Oil output in Nigeria, from below an abysmal and shameful low of less than 700,000 (BPD) in the not too far past, as earlier indicated, to the over 2.5 million (BPD) presently, thereby breathing life back into our economy, as well as contributing towards the Federal Government’s efforts and obligations in meeting the need of our citizens and other external commitments/obligations.

Overall, Nigeria’s energy trilemma requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the interconnected challenges of energy security, sustainable development, and energy equity. This involves investing in infrastructure, diversifying the energy mix, promoting energy efficiency, and ensuring that energy is affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

The government and stakeholders must continue to work towards promoting renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, improving energy efficiency, and implementing policies to reduce carbon emissions.

Also, the government and private sector must work on expanding energy access through various initiatives, including off-grid solar solutions, and promoting the use of cleaner and more affordable energy sources.

The reliance on fossil fuels and inefficient energy practices contributes to environmental degradation and climate change. Sustainable development is hampered by issues like air pollution, deforestation, and the negative impacts of oil spills and gas flaring.

Many Nigerians, especially in rural areas, lack access to electricity, and even those with access often face high electricity tariffs. Limited access to affordable energy limits economic opportunities, restricts social development, and exacerbates inequality.

Lucky Ighoyota, a consultant energy Economist, policy and public affiars analyst, strategic media communicator, social critic writes from Warri, Delta state.