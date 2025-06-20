Nigeria’s economic potential rising under Tinubu – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says Nigeria’s economic potential is on the rise again due to the dynamic and purposeful leadership of President Bola Tinubu.



Idris said this on Friday at a news conference ahead of the forthcoming 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Forum and the seventh National MSME Awards, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu recently approved the composition of an oversight committee for Nigeria’s hosting of the Forum.



The Forum, which is scheduled to hold from June 23 to June 27 in Abuja, is themed “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access and Affordable Financing for Africa.”



Over 50 delegates from African countries will converge to address challenges affecting small businesses, particularly affordable financing, enhancing digital transformation and improving market access.



The minister noted that hosting other African nations was in line with President Tinubu’s passion for accelerated socio-economic development of the country.



Idris noted that President Tinubu has a lot of business experience, which he is leveraging to promote the nation’s progress.



He, therefore, solicited the support of the media as the country hosts the continental event, which will showcase Nigeria’s position in Africa and beyond.



” Nigeria is rising again, and the world is paying attention; the approval for the hosting of the event by President Tinubu is one way of showcasing to the world that Nigeria is ready to do business.



“It is one of the first pedestals of opening up our economy to the rest of the world,” the minister said.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, noted that the goal was to empower small businesses by strengthening policies on MSME development.



“The principal objective is to empower Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises, develop intra-African value chains, and strengthen policies on MSME development through fostering strategic partnerships.



” This will eventually empower MSMEs to thrive on the continent,” he said.



Hadejia called on key players and stakeholders in the Nigerian ecosystem to leverage the platform provided by the Forum to build new networks for investments and market access across Africa and beyond.



The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, expressed optimism that the Forum will positively impact Nigeria’s culture and tourism industry.



She also expressed the hope that the Forum would build and entrench a viable policy for the industry.



She added that the event will further amplify what the administration of President Tinubu is doing to rebrand the country through a flagship initiative known as “Destination Nigeria.”



The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, explained that the event that will feature high-level paper presentations, technical panel discussions and fireside chats.



Adekunle-Johnson, the Secretary of the Forum’s organizing committee, added that the event would feature tech and innovation, showcase product exhibitions and networking opportunities for businesses across the continent.



“A key feature of the event is the MSME awards, which featured presentations of cash prizes, houses, and stores to deserving small business owners across the country. ”



He said the approval of President Tinubu for hosting the event is in recognition of the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.