Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili ‘files application’ to switch allegiance to Turkey

Nigerian sprint sensation and 150m world record holder, Favour Ofili, has reportedly filed to switch her sporting allegiance to Turkey, just three months before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The news was first shared by Jamaica-based journalist Kayon Raynor, who revealed via X, “Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has switched allegiance to Turkey as of May 31, 2025.

According to impeccable TVJ News centre sources, 22-year-old Ofili has advised the Athletics Integrity Unit of her frustration with the Nigerian Athletics Federation.”

Raynor added that Ofili’s decision stems from repeated administrative failures by Nigerian authorities that affected her Olympic participation.



“Ofili stated that the Nigerian Athletics Federation caused her to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after they did not confirm her number of doping control tests, and then missed competing in the 100m at the Paris Olympics after they did not enter her for the event. She was sixth in the 200m final.”

He further clarified that the move was not financially motivated, “It’s further understood that Ofili impressed upon the AIU that her switch to Turkey was not for financial reasons.”

Meanwhile, World Athletics still lists Ofili as a Nigerian athlete, and she remains among those who have qualified for the upcoming World Championships scheduled from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo.

In May, Ofili made headlines at the Adidas Atlanta City Games by setting a new world record in the 150m, clocking 15.85 seconds to shatter the previous record of 16.23 seconds held by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

