Nigerian pilgrims safe as Saudi hotel catches fire

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that all 484 Nigerian pilgrims involved in a hotel fire incident in Makkah are safe and accounted for, with no casualties reported.

The fire broke out around noon (KSA time) on Saturday at the Imaratus Sanan Hotel on Shari Mansur Street, which was hosting pilgrims from six Nigerian private tour operator companies.

According to a statement from Fatima Usara, Assistant Director of Information and Publications for the NAHCON Chairman, the swift response by Saudi emergency services and hotel management helped contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that all 484 Nigerian pilgrims affected by a fire incident at their hotel on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah are safe and accounted for,” the statement said.

Following the incident, NAHCON Chairman/CEO Professor Abdullahi Usman, accompanied by top officials including Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak and Director Alidu Shutti, visited the scene to assess the situation and ensure the well-being of the pilgrims.

Professor Usman immediately ordered the relocation of all affected individuals to new accommodations in Mina and assured them of the commission’s full support.

“The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance,” the statement said.

Inspections of the new lodging facilities have already been completed, and the resettlement process is underway.

NAHCON also expressed appreciation for the prompt action of Saudi emergency responders and hotel staff in managing the situation effectively.