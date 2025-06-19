Nigerian newspapers review: We’ll confront land-grabbing head-on to bring peace – Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu saying in Benue State that the Federal Government would work with Governor Hyacinth Alia to stop land-grabbing head-on and bring peace in the north central state.

Another headline has the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, saying the United States’ visa restrictions on ECOWAS countries threaten regional prosperity.

It was also reported that the Federal Government terminated section 1 of the Benin-Sapele-Warri N35bn road contract and was seeking refund.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with reactions trailing Tinubu’s Benue visit, ‘land-grab’ remark and rising IDP.

The Punch’s top headline says Tinubu assembles top brass, ex-governors to end Benue killings.

Lastly, The Nation also leads with President Tinubu going hard on security chiefs over Benue killings.