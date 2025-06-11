Nigerian newspapers review: PDP leaders divided over Wike’s proposition for Southern presidency in 2027

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with division among leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s proposition that the party zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region.

One headline has President Bola Tinubu counselling Wike not to be distracted by busybodies and bystanders but to focus on his job of developing the FCT.

Another headline captures a report that the federal government’s plan for a fresh $5 billion oil-backed loan has been hampered by low prices.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline focuses on the 2027 target for computer-based exams, even though less than 30 per cent of public schools have computer labs and ICT-savvy pupils.

The Punch leads with power play in the PDP as the party’s convention is caught in the crossfire between Wike and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline says that the National Assembly is considering extending the 2024 budget capital vote.