Nigerian newspapers review: Our gory ordeal, survivors of Benue killings speak

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the gory ordeal of survivors of the killings of June 13 in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

One headline captures Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church turning himself in to the Lagos State Police after he was seen in a viral video holding an object that seemed like a gun. The object has been confirmed to be a stun gun.

Another headline read that Nigeria has recorded a spike in Lassa Fever cases as the death toll hits 143.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says property owners are shunning certificates of occupancy (C-of-O) and title registries over bureaucracy and graft.

The Punch leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis as the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, holds emergency talks with governors and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia is hopeful that President Tinubu’s visit on Wednesday will end the killings.