Nigerian newspapers review: Iran votes to close Strait of Hormuz after US strikes on nuclear facilities

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Iranian lawmakers voting to close the Strait of Hormuz after strikes on its nuclear facilities by the United States.

Another headline features the police confirming the 30-man attack on the Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Goodluck Iheanachor.

Also, it was reported that President Bola Tinubu and former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido clashed over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian reports that there is hope for Nigeria’s troubled fiscal outlook as oil prices head to $80.

The Punch’s lead headline says 11 states are embracing the federal government’s ranching plan as killings surge.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Tinubu handing over ECOWAS leadership to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio.