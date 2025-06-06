Nigerian newspapers review: High cost of transport, food dampen Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report that the high cost of transport and food has negatively affected Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Another headline reports that President Bola Tinubu directed the tolling of legacy roads in various states of the federation.

Additionally, one headline captures the state of affairs in Abraka, Delta State after kidnappers ambushed security operatives.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says the Federal Government is to revoke approvals of reclaimed lands along road setbacks.

The Punch’s top headline reports that in the light of Sallah celebrations, President Tinubu promised economic rebound and urged prayers for soldiers.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Nigerian Army has backed the Early Voting Bill.