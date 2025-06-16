Nigerian newspapers review: APC govs, NASS caucus want retention of Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2027

Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report that governors and National Assembly lawmakers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) want President Bola Tinubu to continue with his deputy, Kashim Shettima, in the 2027 presidential election.

One headline says the anti-Tinubu coalition is considering adopting the name All Democratic Alliance.

Another headline captures how the Israel-Iran conflict has prompted oil marketers to increase prices after crude oil rose to $74 per barrel in the international market.

Switching to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the Pope’s reaction to the “terrible massacre” in Benue as President Tinubu rallies security chiefs.

The Punch’s top headline says the Tinubu-Shettima alliance ahead of the 2027 poll is under fire.

Finally, The Nation’s biggest headline says special forces have been deployed to battle terrorists in Benue State.